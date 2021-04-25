The Civilian Oversight Commission overseeing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual community listening session called Reflections on the Criminal Justice System on Tuesday.
The session is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Webex.
“The death of George Floyd, amongst others, and subsequent conviction of Derek Chauvin have highlighted the struggles many have with our criminal justice system,” an announcement said. “You are invited to share your reflections on events involving our criminal justice system, your thoughts on improving the system and to hear about strategies we all can use to address the trauma and stress that often is associated with interactions with law enforcement.”
Those who wish to participate via computer or smart phone can register by visiting https://coc.lacounty.gov/
Enter the information requested & the event password: COC123. Joining the Webex is the only way to make a comment.
To watch the event, tune into the Facebook livestream at https://www.facebook.com/LACountyCOC/
To listen to the event, call (415) 655-0001 and enter the access code: 145 169 9743
For details, email cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov or call 213-253-5678.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.