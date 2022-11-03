Overcoming Obstacles

Eastside High School’s Gerald Howard (16) guards Antelope Valley High School’s Juan Pablano (12) during the 2019 Overcoming Obstacles Unified Basketball Tournament at AV High School. After a two-year hiatus, the event returns, Saturday, to AV High.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s second Overcoming Obstacles Unified Basketball Tournament is this Saturday, at Antelope Valley High School.

It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the school’s gymnasium, at 44900 Division St.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.