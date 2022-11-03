LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s second Overcoming Obstacles Unified Basketball Tournament is this Saturday, at Antelope Valley High School.
It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the school’s gymnasium, at 44900 Division St.
The tournament features special-needs and general eduction students representing the District’s eight comprehensive high schools — Antelope Valley, Eastside, Highland, Knight, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale and Quartz Hill — who will compete together on co-educational unified basketball teams for the chance to be the best unified team in the District.
Each team will consist of 10 special-needs students along with six general education basketball team athletes for a total of 16 students per team.
The game rules will be the same as the inaugural tournament, in November 2019. Each team will feature three special-needs students playing alongside two basketball athlete peers at all times. There will be two 12-minute halves.
“Rules are modified to meet the needs of our students, so they can have a fun but competitive event,” AV High Vice Principal John Najar wrote in an email.
Special guests for this year’s tournament include CIF-Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod, along with the Special Olympics of Schools and Programs Representative Chrissy Aulicino. Chick-fil-A Palmdale will donate lunches to the participants, as well.
The tournament took a two-year hiatus due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Najar hoped to bing it back, last year, but there were too many COVID restrictions, last fall.
The basketball tournament is the fall complement to the award-winning Overcoming Obstacles track meet, held each spring for special-needs students. The District provides students uniforms for the track meet, each year, but it cannot use public funds to do so.
“This gets very costly to outfit 500 students each year,” Najar wrote.
Anyone who would to donate to the Overcoming Obstacles program can contact Najar at jnajar@avhsd.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.