LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College adjunct instructor Gabrielle “Gabby” Poorman is not afraid to work outside her comfort zone.
It is perhaps that willingness to take on any task, and her dedication to her students’ success, that earned her the 2021 Outstanding Adjunct Award.
The award, presented by the Academic Senate, recognizes an adjunct faculty member for their contributions and as someone who has demonstrated excellence in teaching and dedication to student success.
“I was really excited, it’s an honor, really,” Poorman said. “It’s amazing that I was noticed. I heard a couple people say some amazing things about me. It makes me very proud; I’m very happy.”
She is a former AV College student. She started teaching there in 2017 “and immediately found my love for teaching,” she wrote in email. “During my time at Antelope Valley College, I have been devoting myself to my students, my school, and my division.”
Poorman has taught many courses, including computer applications, business, office technology and marketing.
“I feel like there’s an opportunity for more challenges,” she said in a phone interview. “I’m able to explore more in those disciplines, which is great.”
Poorman also serves on a couple of committees. She serves as the adjunct representative for the Academic Policies and Procedures Committee. She is also the adjunct representative for Faculty Professional Development and the proxy for the Safety Committee.
“I really like being involved,” Poorman said. “I love this school. I’m so proud to be here teaching at the very school I attended at one point.”
She used to be a business consultant and real estate agent. She retired in 2018 because she loves teaching. She also teaches an online-only course at Eastern Gateway Community College in Stuebenville, Ohio.
“It really is my calling,” she said. “It’s one of those jobs I wake up and I’m happy to be doing it.”
Kathy Osburn, chair of the Business and Computer Studies Department, nominated Poorman for the honor.
“Gabrielle is one of the hardest working colleagues I have ever had the pleasure with which to work,” Osburn wrote. “Gabby is willing to pitch in and do anything we need. Frequently she volunteers for tasks even though she has no experience with the issue at hand. Gabby will take on the task and then conduct the research necessary to ensure she is successful. She is meticulous and always dedicated to excellence.”
Poorman also maintains office hours every week, whether she is paid or not.
“She is dedicated to her students’ success,” Osburn wrote. “One of the classes Gabby teaches for us is medical insurance billing, which is a tough class for both the students and instructor. When the campus closed due to COVID, Gabby didn’t have the document camera necessary to teach the class effectively. She used her own money to purchase the hardware and software needed to teach the class to ensure her students could be successful.”
Career Technical Education faculty member Kent Moser also nominated Poorman for the honor.
He said she does more work than some full-time faculty.
“There are many other examples of her willing to spend much time and effort with no compensation — just because she cares,” Moser wrote. “She cares on a personal level — when fellow faculty are sick or down, (Gabby) has delivered a care package to their doorstep.”
