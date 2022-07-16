CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to hire an outside firm to perform human resources duties, as the city has been unable to hire a human resources director in the more than two years the position has been vacant.
The Council agreed to a contract with the Beauchaise Consulting Group, for an estimated $50,000 for work, through Dec. 31. The contract cost is covered by money budgeted for the human resources director position.
The firm was recommended by the Employment Risk Management Authority, a Joint Powers Authority providing coverage for employment practices liability. The city is under a performance improvement plan with the Authority, the conditions of which must be met in order for the city to maintain its coverage. A human resources director, whether in-house or contracted, is a requirement for that plan.
The firm will provide human resources services as needed, and it will paid on an hourly basis, City Manager Doug Dunford said.
Although the contract runs through the end of the year, he hopes to have hired a full-time human resources director before then, he said.
The need for hiring an outside firm for the human resources work was questioned by Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff.
“It looks like a waste of money for the city. I don’t think we need to go this route,” he said.
The city needs someone who will be in the city, in person, for the role, and not working remotely on an as-needed basis, he said.
“(It is like) we’re in a fire and we’re just trying to find the exit,” Kulikoff said. “This isn’t the right way. There’s other approaches and we’re not looking into them.”
He also said he had no confidence in the Beauchaise Consulting Group, despite the recommendation of ERMA.
“ERMA doesn’t control California City,” Kulikoff said. “We’re making the decisions here and we shouldn’t feel like we have our arms tied for something that doesn’t make sense.”
His motion to deny the contract died for lack of a second.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said she, too, struggles with the number of consultants the city is hiring to fill roles, “but I realize we need expertise in areas where we don’t have staff.”
Without having someone qualified overseeing the human resources role, the city is open to — and has experienced — costly litigation, Councilmember Karen Macedonio said.
“These fees are cheap compared to what the attorneys are,” she said.
O’Laughlin questioned whether the city should hire a recruiting firm for the many positions it has been unable to fill, including police chief, city clerk, finance director and public works director, in addition to human resources.
Dunford said he has been rewriting the job descriptions — some of which are 20 years old — and targeting specific professional organizations and the like for recruitment.
A recruiting firm would cost about $25,000 to $30,000, he said.
Council members discussed how to improve the effectiveness of recruiting efforts. Macedonio suggested publicizing where these efforts have been aimed, in case members of the public have additional ideas.
“Let’s really see what we can do about upping our job search,” she said.
Kulikoff promoted targeting other city’s personnel and offering incentives to entice them to come to work for Cal City.
“If they have really good staff, let’s go take them,” he said. “We need to look at different avenues, like dragging people in from other cities.”
Dunford said he is not above poaching talent from other cities, but where he has sought to, there has been no interest in coming to Cal City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.