CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to engage an outside firm to assist in the search for a City Manager, as the end of Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose’s contract looms.
The City Attorney was instructed to seek proposals from search firms, in order to get the process started, during the Council’s meeting, on Tuesday.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff had requested a discussion on the recruitment process.
The Council hired Ambrose on an interim basis on July 22, the same day former City Manager Anna Linn resigned. The hiring was ratified five days later, with the Council approving a six-month contract.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said she spoke with representatives of other cities at a recent League of California Cities gathering and heard recommendations from several urging them to use an outside firm specializing in such placement.
Advantages to this approach, she said, include that these firms typically already have a number of potential applicants to draw from and can help present the city in its best light and better explain the city to others.
Right now, the city does not present well, with an outdated website, she said.
Such search firms typically cost between $25,000 and $30,000, O’Laughlin said.
Councilmember Jim Creighton agreed that a professional should be used to recruit.
Ambrose excused herself from providing any specific input, as she plans to apply for the permanent position, but did recommend that a professional search firm would have the necessary reach to pull together a panel of candidates.
