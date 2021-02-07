PALMDALE — Victory Outreach-Palmdale will take over the ground lease and get a $665,000 rehabilitation loan for a two-story, four-unit apartment complex in Palmdale’s Focus Neighborhood No. 3.
The property, at 507 East Ave. Q-4, has been vacant since March 2019.
The Palmdale Housing Authority unanimously approved an affordable housing agreement and rehabilitation loan with Victory Outreach-Palmdale at Tuesday night’s meeting. The Housing Authority includes Mayor Steve Hofbauer, who serves as chairman, and the other members of the City Council in addition to commissioners Bob Brown and Christina Fraga-Saenz.
The Housing Authority previously approved an affordable housing agreement with Valley Oasis to lease and rehabilitate the property last February. Valley Oasis met with city staff in November expressing concerns, and asked to terminate the agreement, according to a staff report. At the same time, Victory Outreach-Palmdale, a partner with Valley Oasis to rehabilitate the properties, expressed interest to lease, rehabilitate and operate the property if Valley Oasis decided not do it.
To assist Victory Outreach-Palmdale in acquiring and rehabilitating the property for affordable housing, the Housing Authority will provide a $665,000 loan, with $455,000 of the loan being in the form of a carry by the Housing Authority for the prepaid lease and $210,000 for rehabilitation and contingency from Housing Asset funds, according to the report.
According to the staff report, Victory Outreach-Palmdale will lease the property from the Housing Authority in “as-is” condition for the purpose of rehabilitating the units. Two of the three affordable units shall be given to military-related personnel such as veterans and National Guard, reserve and active duty in good status and their families.
Three units shall be rented as housing exclusively to very low-income residents at affordable rents. One unit will be for the manager. Victory Outreach-Palmdale will be responsible for the management and operation of the property.
Valley Oasis intended to operate the property as part of the Taking Flight program in partnership with Northrop Grumman, Antelope Valley College and the Housing Authority. Victory Outreach-Palmdale will continue being a partner in the Taking Flight program with vacant units available for participants in the program.
