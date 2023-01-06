Water supply

Andy Reising (left) and Anthony Burdock (right), both California Department of Water Resources Engineers in the Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit, and Sean de Guzman (center), manager of the California Department of Water Resources Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit, begin the measurement phase of the first media snow survey of the 2023 season, on Tuesday, at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

 Photo courtesy of Department of Water Resources

The round of winter storms that have hit — and continue to hit — California have water suppliers seeing a “good news, bad news” situation.

In the first snow survey of the season, on Tuesday, the snowpack in the Northern Sierras was at 177% of the average for the location, the Department of Water Resources reported. The Northern Sierra snowpack is a significant source of water for the State Water Project, one of the major sources of water for providers in the Antelope Valley.

