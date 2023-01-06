The round of winter storms that have hit — and continue to hit — California have water suppliers seeing a “good news, bad news” situation.
In the first snow survey of the season, on Tuesday, the snowpack in the Northern Sierras was at 177% of the average for the location, the Department of Water Resources reported. The Northern Sierra snowpack is a significant source of water for the State Water Project, one of the major sources of water for providers in the Antelope Valley.
Statewide, the initial snow survey showed the snowpack at 174% of average.
While this number seems to bode well for providing water for the upcoming year, officials are cautious, as a similar heavy December snowpack, last year, was followed by historically dry months for the remainder of the typical rainy season.
“Last year broke my heart,” Palmdale Water District Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson said.
This year’s initial Northern Sierra snow survey is nearly identical to last year’s, he said, but there is somewhat more in the central and southern mountains than last year.
Additionally, it remains to be seen what the ongoing storms will mean for the snowpack and stocking reservoirs.
“That should help push us in the right direction, at least better than last year,” he said.
While the current snowpack is far above average for this time of year, it is only about 70% of the total that is needed for a good year of water supply.
“We’re going to need to continue to pad that snowpack,” Thompson said, and hope for weather that will allow for a slow melt to refill reservoirs through the spring.
“Big snow totals are always welcome, but we still have a long way to go before the critical April 1 total,” DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit Manager Sean de Guzman said, in a release outlining the survey results. “It’s always great to be above average this early in the season, but we must be resilient and remember what happened, last year. If January through March of 2023 turn out to be similar to last year, we would still end the water year in severe drought with only half of an average year’s snowpack.”
On average, the Sierra snowpack supplies about 30% of California’s water needs and is an important factor in determining how the Department manages the state’s water resources. Its natural ability to store water is why the Sierra snowpack is often referred to as California’s “frozen reservoir,” according to the DWR release.
Palmdale Water District not only relies on water carried from Northern California reservoirs through the California Aqueduct, but also collects water in its own reservoir behind Littlerock Dam.
As of Wednesday, the water levels there were nearly identical to a year ago, Thompson said, with about 1,200 acre-feet of water stored.
An acre-foot of water is equal to 326,000 gallons and a family of four uses an average of 190,000 gallons of water, each year.
Hopefully, this latest series of storms will bring runoff from the surrounding mountains to bring the level up to about 3,000 acre-feet, he said.
Even if the winter storms continue statewide to result in an average year of precipitation, it won’t be enough to reverse the state’s water woes. Reservoir storage levels are so low, as well as the underground aquifer in areas that have turned to groundwater supplies, that it will take much more to replenish the stores.
“We need significantly more than one average year to recover from the impacts of the drought,” Thompson said.
Palmdale Water District officials, like other State Water Project contractors, are not expecting to see even average supplies, this year, even if the strong storms continue.
