Gun store permit

Beeeft, an outdoor sporting gear store in a Palmdale shopping center, was granted a gun dealer permit, Wednesday night, by the City Council.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

PALMDALE — The City Council approved a gun dealer permit for an existing outdoor sporting gear store, Wednesday night.

The store, Beeeft, is at 550 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), in a shopping center near Country Club Drive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.