PALMDALE — The City Council approved a gun dealer permit for an existing outdoor sporting gear store, Wednesday night.
The store, Beeeft, is at 550 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), in a shopping center near Country Club Drive.
The store applied for the required gun dealer permit six months after applying for its business license, on Dec. 1, according to the staff report. It has been open as an outdoor gear store, and already sells air rifles.
Zoning for the store allows for gun sales if they are ancillary to a sporting goods store, according to the staff report by Business License Coordinator Leslie Andrews.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reviewed the application and performed background checks on the applicant and corporate directors, and it found nothing to prevent the gun dealer permit, according to the staff report.
A federal firearms permit application is also on file.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt asked if there were security plans in place to prevent burglary through the roof or through the walls of the adjacent business.
The store has a 20-foot drop from the roof and reinforced walls. Additionally, access to the roof will be from a locked electrical room, permit applicant Paul Rangel said.
All of the firearms stock will be locked in gun safes at the end of the day, a practice the employees already do with the air rifles, he said.
The permit application met all of the city’s requirements, which meant the Council would need to show facts that the application was deficient in some way in order to deny it without legal ramifications, Interim City Attorney Scott Porter said, in answer to a question from Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa.
“We have to follow the rules; we have to follow the Constitution,” he said.
Public comment on the matter was closely split on whether gun sales should be permitted at this location, with some speakers landing in-between, wanting to allow the business its opportunity but also with concerns about safety measures.
Those opposed cited recent mass shootings that were carried out with legally purchased firearms, and that additional gun stores should not be permitted as a means of making it more socially unacceptable.
Those in favor cited the Second Amendment to the US Constitution as a reason to allow gun sales at this location, to provide law-abiding residents the ability to protect themselves.
“California has some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation,” Bettencourt said. “We are being used as a model for all of these other states that continue to have such a problem on their hands, because they don’t control their gun sales, their background checks and their mental health issues.”
Bettencourt, who works as an analyst with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, said she is around guns all day.
As a single mother, “I always felt more comfortable having a weapon in my home to protect myself, if I ever needed to,” she said. “Thank God I never needed to, but at least I had the option.”
As a gun owner, she regularly practiced at a shooting range, and taught her daughter to do so, as well. She encouraged the gun dealer to inform customers of the need and availability of such training.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo cast the lone dissenting vote for the permit.
“I do believe we all have the right to defend ourselves, defend our families and defend our nation,” he said.
However, action needs to be taken in response to the mass shootings that are certain to reoccur.
“Thoughts and prayers to the families, that doesn’t do a thing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.