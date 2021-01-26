PALMDALE — Outdoor dining will resume this Friday, after state public health officials on Monday, lifted all regional stay-at-home orders, which includes Southern California, as COVID-19 infections and hospitalization rates trended down.
California will return to the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and its color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. The majority of California’s 58 counties, including LA County, are in the most restrictive purple tier of the framework.
Los Angeles County authorities said they would align with the state and allow outdoor dining at restaurants to resume at 50% of patio occupancy, when a new health officer order is enacted Friday.
While outdoor dining won’t resume until later this week, the county immediately permitted personal care businesses such as barbershops, hair salons and nail salons to resume indoor services at 25% of capacity. Churches are still restricted to outdoor services only, while outdoor card rooms and outdoor recreation centers such as mini-golf courses and batting cages can resume at 50% of capacity. Fitness centers will still be restricted to outdoor operations only.
County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, however, warned that if the county begins to see its COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations spike upward again, businesses could re-close. “This all depends on all of us,” she said. “If, in fact, we go back with our re-openings, people aren’t in fact able to adhere to the rules, we have a lot of problems and an increase in outbreaks, we’ll be in the horrible position of needing to once again backtrack. So this is up to all of us. We think we’re definitely on the decline. Our cases are dropping, our positivity rate is dropping. We feel confident that the restrictions that are in place will help us continue recovery, but only if everyone adheres to the restrictions in place.” Senate Republican Leader-elect Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued a statement Monday on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to lift the regional stay at home orders statewide: “While this is great news for businesses and their employees up and down California, it begs the question, why now?” he said. “The Administration’s data metrics are secret, they are ‘too complicated’ for anyone to understand. Are they really too complicated or are they just driven by politics? Who knows.” Newsom, who has come under fire from some business groups and political opponents for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and imposition of economic restrictions, insisted today, the lifting of regional stay-at-home orders was based on scientific projections of future hospital demand — not politics.
“One day, everything is closed and we are in crisis,” Wilk said. “The next day it is all open. How are small business owners and their employees supposed to plan? How can anyone be sure the governor will not shut us down again tomorrow?”
He noted the Legislature ceded its authority to the governor a year ago to address the pandemic and to date, Democratic legislative leadership has refused to restore its constitutional authority.
“One-man rule is only serving one person well, Gavin Newsom,” Wilk said. “I urge my colleagues to re-establish the Legislature’s authority and put this state back on strong footing where decisions are driven by scientific data and transparency rules the day.”
Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt released the following statement in response to the lifting of the regional stay at home orders: “We will work with our state and county partners in moving towards the safe opening of our local businesses including restaurants, gyms and hair salons which have been impacted by the mandated stay at home orders. The city will also continue to work closely with our business community, as we have since the pandemic started, by offering hard-to-find PPE supplies at cost, promotions to encourage residents to shop locally, small business grants and loans, and collaborations with our local chambers of commerce to provide additional training and resources.”
“The health and safety of the community remains the City’s top priority. I am relieved that the numbers of infections are decreasing and that we are heading in the right direction.” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “I am looking forward to the opportunity for our businesses to partially reopen, but now is not the time for us to get complacent. Let’s continue to wash our hands, maintain physical distance, and wear our masks.”
The state’s regional stay-at-home order was imposed in Southern California, Dec. 6, when intensive-care unit capacity in the 11-county area dropped below 15%. The regional capacity subsequently dropped to an adjusted 0%.
But state officials said Monday, that with hospitalization numbers trending downward, four-week projections now indicate ICU capacity will rise above the 15% threshold, even though the current regional capacity is still listed at 0%. In fact, the state estimates the Southern California ICU capacity will reach 33.3% by Feb. 21.
“Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives,” Dr. Tomas Aragon, CDPH director and state public health officer, said. “Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner.”
LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement supporting the lifting of the state order and backing the reopening of outdoor dining, personal care services and other industries that were previously closed by these orders.
“A data-driven and pragmatic policy approach is essential to protecting public health, while balancing the devastating social, emotional and economic impacts of this virus,” she said.
