San Francisco-Ousted District Attorney

BOUDIN

 Gabrielle Lurie

SAN FRANCISCO — Ousted San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was recalled from his post in June, said, Thursday, that he will not campaign for his old seat, in the November election.

The progressive criminal justice reformer tweeted that nonstop campaigning has taken a toll on his family, which includes his son born, last September, and his elderly father, a former Weather Underground radical who was released from prison after serving more than four decades for his role in a fatal robbery.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Don't let the door hit you in the a$$ Boudin.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.