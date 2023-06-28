Obit Bobby Osborne

Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne performs with Del McCoury (not pictured) at the 2012 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards show in Nashville, Tenn. Osborne died early Tuesday at age 91.

 Associated Press files

HAZARD, Ky. — Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne, who helped popularize the song “Rocky Top,” died early Tuesday, according to a statement from the college where he worked. He was 91.

Osborne and his brother Sonny made up “The Osborne Brothers,” and their version of the song “Rocky Top” in 1967 became an official state song of Tennessee, his website said. Osborne was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

