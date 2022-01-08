MOSCOW — Orthodox Christians in Russia, Serbia and other countries began Christmas observances, Thursday, amid restrictions aimed at dampening the spread of the Coronavirus, but few worshipers appeared concerned as they streamed into churches.
The majority of Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, with midnight services especially popular. The churches in Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece mark it on Dec. 25 along with other Christian denominations.
The Russian Orthodox Church, the largest Orthodox congregation, said celebrants must wear masks and observe social distancing at services. But a live broadcast of the service from Moscow’s huge Christ The Savior Cathedral indicated about half those attending had no masks or pulled them to their chins as they watched the pageantry of gold-robed priests, including church leader Patriarch Kirill, chant prayers and wave smoking containers of incense.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, also without a mask, attended a service at the Church of the Image of the Saviour Made Without Hands in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow.
Although Russia’s daily tally of new infections has dropped by about half since a month ago, to about 15,000, Thursday, concern is strong that the highly contagious Omicron variant may be getting a foothold in the country. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, Thursday, officials have detected Omicron infections in people who had not traveled outside Russia.
(1) comment
Lets discuss Moscow's CoVid practices...lol lol No doubt there is "always" a 3rd world country in a CoVid Panic...although they don't need to use the CoVid Hoax to suppress their citizens....Just ask China.
