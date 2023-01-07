Belarus Orthodox Christmas

Orthodox believers attend a Christmas service, Friday, in a church in Zhidkovichi, Gomel region, Belarus. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in accordance with the Julian calendar.

 Associated Press

MOSCOW — Orthodox Christians packed churches, on Friday evening, for Christmas Eve services, a holiday darkened for many by the conflict raging between Orthodox neighbors Russia and Ukraine.

Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, the world’s largest Orthodox denomination, led elaborate services at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral, with dozens of priests and officiants arrayed in rich vestments swinging smoking incense censers and chanting the liturgy.

