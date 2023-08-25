LOS ANGELES — A multi-agency task force that was formed to combat “flash mob” retail robberies in the Southland has made 11 arrests since being formed earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.
The Organized Retail Crime Taskforce was formed on Monday, and includes personnel from the Los Angeles, Glendale, Beverly Hills, and Burbank police departments; the California Highway Patrol; and Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.
