Peru OAS

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken addresses the 52nd OAS General Assembly, on Thursday, in Lima, Peru.

 Guadalupe Pardo/AP Photo

MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing an internal investigation into allegations he carried on an intimate relationship with a staffer that may have violated the organization’s code of ethics, The Associated Press has learned.

News of the probe into a relationship between Secretary General Luis Almagro and a Mexican-born woman two decades his junior emerged as Almagro and delegates from 34 countries gathered in Peru’s capital, this week, for the OAS’ annual meeting.

