Wildfire Risk Map Oregon

Dozens of homes were destroyed in 2020’s Almeda Fire near Phoenix, Ore. A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state, labeling nearly 80,000 properties as high-risk, generated so much pushback from angry homeowners that officials abruptly retracted it.

 Associated Press files

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state — labeling nearly 80,000 structures as high-risk — generated so much pushback from angry homeowners that officials abruptly retracted it, saying they had not done enough local outreach before publicizing the ambitious project.

The rapid reversal, announced, late Thursday, capped weeks of mounting frustration in mostly rural areas as the map emerged as a new flashpoint for conservatives who call it government overreach and “climate change evangelism.”

