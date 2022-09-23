LANCASTER — A proposed ordinance to make it easier for restaurants and convenience markets to sell beer and wine by amending the city’s alcohol ordinance got the first of two required approvals from the City Council at the Sept. 13 meeting.

The proposed zone text amendment would amend Title 17 (zoning) of the city’s municipal code relating to Alcoholic Beverage Establishments. The amendment includes removing the requirement for a Conditional Use Permit with the exception of bars, liquor stores and convenience markets with the sale of spirits.

