LANCASTER — A proposed ordinance to make it easier for restaurants and convenience markets to sell beer and wine by amending the city’s alcohol ordinance got the first of two required approvals from the City Council at the Sept. 13 meeting.
The proposed zone text amendment would amend Title 17 (zoning) of the city’s municipal code relating to Alcoholic Beverage Establishments. The amendment includes removing the requirement for a Conditional Use Permit with the exception of bars, liquor stores and convenience markets with the sale of spirits.
“This change would streamline the process by allowing certain uses such as restaurants and grocery stores to be reviewed at staff level,” senior planner Cynthia Campaña said at the meeting.
It also includes changes to definitions, the addition of a minor use permit process and removal of the factors regarding public convenience or necessity. Planning staff would review applications to see what types of sensitive uses are around a proposed project.
The City Council voted 4-1 to introduce the ordinance.
“I want to make sure that while we’re loosening things, we’re still maintaining the standard,” Darrell Dorris said, explaining his dissenting vote. “I’m not saying our staff is not able to do that, but I’m a little nervous now that we’re removing certain things that kept us from overloading our city with certain elements that starts to degrade our city.”
The changes come at the request of the Council. It directed staff to review and update the city’s alcohol ordinance to create consistency and reconcile discrepancies in the Lancaster Municipal Code. The city’s Planning Commission recommended approval to the Council at its Aug. 15 meeting.
“This alcohol ordnance update is the beginning of an ongoing process to further refine the Lancaster Municipal Code,” Campaña said. “Staff will be reviewing and analyzing code sections that are outdated to ensure best practices, and that we are providing a user-friendly and clear code while still maintaining the integrity and character of the city.”
