Street vendors

The Palmdale City Council, tonight, will consider an ordinance changing regulations for street and mobile food vendors and setting business permit fees for such businesses.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council, tonight, will consider an ordinance changing regulations for street and mobile food vendors and setting permit fees for such businesses.

Some proposed changes to the Palmdale Municipal Code are to bring the regulations in line with changes to state law, according to the staff report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.