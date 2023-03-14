PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council, tonight, will consider an ordinance changing regulations for street and mobile food vendors and setting permit fees for such businesses.
Some proposed changes to the Palmdale Municipal Code are to bring the regulations in line with changes to state law, according to the staff report.
Others are in response to concerns raised due to the growing number of such businesses in the city, including concerns that some are operating in a way that poses an imminent threat to public heath and safety, are generating noise and disturbance complaints in residential areas and there’s been an increase in littering due to a lack of trash cans where these vendors operate.
To address these concerns, the ordinance outlines certain operational standards, including times and areas of operation, size limitations on carts and requiring vendors to provide trash cans. It also details areas where vendors are not permitted to operate for health and safety reasons, according to the staff report.
The proposed ordinance is also intended to streamline the process for permitting businesses, which will require a business permit and a special city permit to operate, by eliminating the requirement for a pre-hearing for issuing some permits. It also streamlines the appeal procedure for permits that have been denied.
In addition to the regulations that are specific to mobile food vendors, the proposed ordinance includes regulations on all food facilities — including restaurants, vending machines, farmer’s markets and others — to allow for inspections and provide greater enforcement options for violations, including closing facilities. These regulations stipulate Los Angeles County as the primary enforcement authority, but also allows the city an enforcement role when it comes to imminent health and safety hazards.
The City Council meets in open session at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway. The meeting may also be viewed on Spectrum Channel 27 or online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
