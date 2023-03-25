City of Palmdale logo

PALMDALE — New drive-thru restaurants must be at least 500 feet away from other drive-thrus under a zoning ordinance approved by the City Council, with the caveat that the ruling could be changed after staff examines it for 90 days.

The City Council approved the controversial requirement on March 15 as part of a larger ordinance that implemented the policies of the General Plan update approved last fall.

