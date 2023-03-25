PALMDALE — New drive-thru restaurants must be at least 500 feet away from other drive-thrus under a zoning ordinance approved by the City Council, with the caveat that the ruling could be changed after staff examines it for 90 days.
The City Council approved the controversial requirement on March 15 as part of a larger ordinance that implemented the policies of the General Plan update approved last fall.
The zoning ordinance updates the city’s Municipal Code to meet the goals laid out in the General Plan, and took two years to create, Deputy Director of Economic and Community Development Megan Taggert said.
In addition to things like standards for building, the ordinance included procedures to streamline different development processes.
The one area of the voluminous document that attracted attention was the new requirement to space drive-thru restaurants 500 feet apart. This was intended to prevent traffic tie-ups from the restaurants’ queues, as is often seen on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) by Chick-fil-A and on Palmdale Boulevard by In-N-Out.
With the input of the development community, a waiver process was developed for those instances when the distance requirement may not make sense, Taggert said.
The waiver, introduced after the agenda was prepared and handed out at the meeting, listed five conditions that must be met in order for a proposed drive-thru to qualify. The waiver will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
The ordinance was opposed by several developers who spoke during the Council discussion, arguing the new requirement would hamper or stop their efforts to develop their properties.
Some said the ordinance would discourage new businesses from locating in Palmdale and would result in making existing drive-thrus busier.
Residents Marco Alvarez and Xavier Flores felt deterring additional drive-thrus was a favorable outcome, as they said they contribute to the city’s obesity crisis.
In addition to the in-person comments on the matter, the city also received 23 letters in favor of the ordinance and two opposed to it, which were added to the record.
Councilmember Richard Loa questioned why a problem at two areas of the city is now being applied to all future drive-thru developments, and requested further developer input into the ordinance.
“The development community is obviously a very important part of our city,” he said.
He suggested separating the drive-thru portion of the ordinance for future consideration, while allowing the Council to approve the remainder.
That option was not available, as it did not meet the description in the agenda, Interim City Attorney Alexandra Halfman said.
Taggert noted that of the thousands of property owners in the city, only a few came out against the ordinance and then only a small part of it. Staff took a more flexible approach to the matter than is found elsewhere, she said.
“We tried to find a happy medium,” Taggert said.
The waiver option is a simpler and less expensive process than a traditional Conditional Use Permit, Economic and Community Development Director Luis Garibay said.
“The intent is to streamline the process,” he said.
Staff urged the Council to proceed with a vote on the ordinance, rather than wait for additional developer discussions on the drive-thru section, as there are several large projects in the pipeline waiting for the overall ordinance to proceed. The developers of these projects are awaiting the streamlined processes in the new ordinance.
There are no drive-thru projects that would be affected by the ordinance currently in the pipeline, Garibay said.
The Council unanimously approved the ordinance, with the waiver process, and with instructions for staff to come back within 90 days with any potential changes to the drive-thru section crafted following further discussions with the development community.
