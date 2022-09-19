The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning’s draft Countywide Community Wildfire Protection ordinance is available for public review and comment through Oct. 3.
The proposed ordinance is intended to reduce the risk of personal injury and property damage due to wildfire in development located in the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. The proposed ordinance is divided into three parts, with amendments to Title 21 Subdivisions and Title 22 Hillside Management Ordinance and the Hillside Management Ordinance Design Guidelines.
The proposed Title 21 amendment adds the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone, which refers to all geographical areas classified as such under state law. The amendment would require emergency vehicle access and turnarounds and fuel modification zones.
“Each route of access to a highway from or through a VHFHSZ shall be adequate to accommodate emergency egress and access by fire apparatus and other emergency equipment,” the ordinance said.
The proposed amendment includes a provision that would not allow modifications to access or frontage requirements in a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone.
The Title 22 amendments seek to ensure that development preserves and enhances the physical integrity and scenic value of Hillside Management Areas to provide open space, reduce wildfire and landslide risks, and to be compatible with and enhance community character
The proposed amendment would add a section to Title 22 to locate development away from portions of Hillside Management Areas with the highest wildfire landslide risks. It also includes definitions for building, hazardous terrain, mid-slope and fire hazard severity zones.
