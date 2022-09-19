Wildfire Protection Ordinance

A Countywide Community Wildfire Protection Ordinance, which will help reduce the risk of personal injury and property damage due to fires like 2020’s Bobcat Fire, is available for public review through Oct. 3

The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning’s draft Countywide Community Wildfire Protection ordinance is available for public review and comment through Oct. 3.

The proposed ordinance is intended to reduce the risk of personal injury and property damage due to wildfire in development located in the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. The proposed ordinance is divided into three parts, with amendments to Title 21 Subdivisions and Title 22 Hillside Management Ordinance and the Hillside Management Ordinance Design Guidelines.

