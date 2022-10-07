PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved an ordinance with new regulations for recyclers who purchase catalytic converters, in the hopes of deterring their thefts in the first place.

The ordinance fills in what city officials saw as gaps in new state laws regarding the practice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.