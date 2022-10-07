PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved an ordinance with new regulations for recyclers who purchase catalytic converters, in the hopes of deterring their thefts in the first place.
The ordinance fills in what city officials saw as gaps in new state laws regarding the practice.
Thefts of catalytic converters have been on the rise — in Palmdale and nationally — as the valuable metals inside may be recycled for a profit — as much as $200 to $1,200 in cash, according to the staff report.
“I’m just glad that our city can put something in place that can help establish more penalties for these criminals,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said. He has been a victim of such theft. “It’s a serious problem and I’m very grateful our staff is doing everything they can to fight this serious problem.”
The Council previously considered the topic, in August, in a draft ordinance that would enact penalties for possessing a stolen converter. However, the discussion of that ordinance led to instructing staff to return with an ordinance containing additional requirements on the sales of the goods.
In the time since the Council last considered the matter, state laws have bolstered existing regulations regarding catalytic converter sales to recyclers.
Recyclers may purchase only from specified sellers, including auto dismantlers, auto repair dealers and the like, and they must record the seller’s identification, including a driver’s license number and a clear photo or video of the seller and make, model, year, license plate and vehicle identification number of the car from which the converter was removed.
This information must be made available to law enforcement or code enforcement upon request.
Additionally, payment for a catalytic converter sold to a recycler will not be made for 72 hours.
Palmdale’s ordinance also requires anyone, other than a recycler, who is in possession of a catalytic converter, to show documentation proving legal ownership.
To enforce these regulations, the Council also approved penalties, in the form of an administrative citation for illegal possession of a catalytic converter. The fines are escalating, starting at $500 for the first offense, increasing to $2,500 for a third offense.
These citations may be issued for each catalytic converter found in illegal possession. For example, a truckload of 10 converters would be 10 citations.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt noted that catalytic converter theft not only impacts the individuals who have been victimized, it also affects the city, as a whole, because the thefts are recorded as Part I crimes, which make up the city’s crime rate.
The crime rate is used by businesses and residents in determining if they want to locate to Palmdale, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.