LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will consider an ordinance that would eliminate the Antelope Valley Healthy Community Commission, Architectural Design and Planning Commission, and Lancaster Homeless Impact and Youth commissions in favor of ad hoc committees.
“Over the years, several commissions have been established that no longer require monthly meetings,” City Manager Jason Caudle wrote in a staff report for today’s City Council meeting.
Many of the issues that come before the commissions can readily be addressed by other existing commissions and ad hoc committees, the report said.
“Creating ad hoc committees from time to time for certain issues would allow the City to include persons with expertise in the specific issue as well as interested community stakeholders,” Caudle wrote.
The proposed ordinance would amend Title 2 (Administration and Personnel) of the Lancaster municipal code by repealing the chapters related to the Youth Commission, Architectural Design and Planning Commission, Lancaster Homeless Impact Commission and the Lancaster Healthy Community Commission, which was renamed the Antelope Valley Healthy Community Commission, in January 2020.
Ad hoc committees would be created as needed from time to time in accordance with Chapter 2.32 of the Lancaster Municipal Code.
The City Council approved the establishment of the Architectural and Design Planning Commission, in June 2008, as an offshoot of the city’s Planning Commission. The Board had seven voting members appointed by the mayor with the majority concurrence of the council.
The panel was assigned the task of reviewing appeals regarding the interpretation and application of design standards. The commission was also responsible for developing and recommending new aesthetic guidelines for the construction of homes and businesses. Although the commission was scheduled to hold its regular meetings on the first Thursday of the month, the panel has not held a meeting, this year.
The Lancaster Homeless Impact Commission was created, in May 2018, with the goal of providing collaborative leadership through research, strategic policy development, and coordinated accountability to positively impact homelessness in the city, according to a description of the commission.
The Lancaster Youth Commission was created, in January 1992, to provide a forum for young people to give input regarding the needs and the concerns of the community. The commission offered students an opportunity to learn about local government, play an active role in their community and build leadership skills.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m., today in council chambers at City Hall, 44399 Fern Ave.
