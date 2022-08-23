The Lancaster Homeless Impact Commission

The Lancaster Homeless Impact Commission, at the June 16 meeting, is one of four city commissions that could be eliminated as part of a proposed ordinance that would amend Title 2 (Administration and Personnel) of the Lancaster municipal code.

 Screenshot via YouTube

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will consider an ordinance that would eliminate the Antelope Valley Healthy Community Commission, Architectural Design and Planning Commission, and Lancaster Homeless Impact and Youth commissions in favor of ad hoc committees.

“Over the years, several commissions have been established that no longer require monthly meetings,” City Manager Jason Caudle wrote in a staff report for today’s City Council meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.