SANTA ANA — An Orange man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced, Friday, to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said.
Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, was sentenced in Orange County.
Limas stabbed 31-year-old Arlet Hernandez Contreras 48 times at his home, in April 2012 following an argument, a day or two earlier, the Orange County district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Prosecutors said he then killed her sons, 16-month-old Fernando Hernandez Limas and 2-month-old Emanuel Hernandez Limas.
Limas “let the bodies of Conteras and boys rot in a balcony closet for 10 days while he continued to go to dance clubs, rented limos, and even had friends over to his apartment,” the statement.
