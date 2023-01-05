SANTA ANA — An Orange County jail deputy has been charged with sexually assaulting two female inmates while they were in custody, authorities said, Wednesday.
Arcadio Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual battery and a charge of engaging in sexual activity with a confined consenting adult, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Rodriguez also pleaded not guilty to possessing a cellphone inside a jail, the statement said.
Authorities accused the 30-year-old of having inappropriate relationships with two inmates at the Theo Lacy Facility in the city of Orange, sexually assaulting them and showing them pornographic videos of himself, in 2022.
“These women were awaiting trial and had no way of escaping a predator who literally held the keys to their captivity,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the statement.
Rodriguez is due back in court, March 3.
Last week, state prison officials said a former correctional officer at the biggest women’s prison in California has been accused of engaging in sexual misconduct against at least 22 inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.