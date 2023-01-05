SANTA ANA — An Orange County jail deputy has been charged with sexually assaulting two female inmates while they were in custody, authorities said, Wednesday.

Arcadio Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual battery and a charge of engaging in sexual activity with a confined consenting adult, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Rodriguez also pleaded not guilty to possessing a cellphone inside a jail, the statement said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.