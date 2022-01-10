LANCASTER — Individuals who are looking for a career change, personal enrichment or a low-cost option to complete general education requirements prior to transferring to a four-year university can enroll at Antelope Valley College, which started its spring semester, today.
The college will have welcome tables set up from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., today, and Tuesday, at Uhazy Hall and Library Plaza. There will also be mobile mentors available throughout the campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
Students can also have coffee with a counselor from 9 a.m. to noon, on Tuesday.
Enrollment continues to be down at AV College as the COVID-19 pandemic moves into its third year. The enrollment decline mirrors a statewide and nationwide trend amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
AV College enrollment in fall 2019 was about 14,500 students. This past fall enrollment was approximately 11,418 students. This is a cumulative figure over the two-year period.
“Year over year, we are at the state average of around a 16% decline,” AV College officials said.
California community college enrollment has dropped from 2.1 million students to 1.8 million through last spring, a total drop of 320,000 students. There has been a national decline in two-year schools as well, according to the college.
With enrollment still open, AV College officials said the enrollment numbers will fluctuate until a few weeks into the spring semester.
In regard to precautionary COVID-19 measures, the college continues to provide personal protective equipment as necessary. It also follows federal, state and county guidelines and protocols. Masks are required indoors.
The college is also hosting monthly Los Angeles County COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The next clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, in room 151 in the Student Services building at the Lancaster campus, 3041 West Ave. K. Parking is free in Lot D2.
This clinic is open to the public, AV College students and employees on a walk-in basis, no appointment required. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, first, second and booster shots available.
AV College is also offering COVID-19 testing on campus four days a week. In addition, the college has outfitted its ventilation system with the filters recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said. The filters are on an accelerated replacement schedule.
College officials reminded everyone to practice social distancing and masking as well as washing their hands frequently. If you need to cough, cough into the elbow, and complete the required daily screening survey every day you visit the campus.
“We believe it is important for the community to know that we are open and here to help them achieve their education and career goals,” officials said.
AV College offers a variety of courses both in-person and remote learning with more than 100 different academic programs.
“We encourage our community to contact us for more information and thank them for allowing us to help them get ahead with their education and career goals,” officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.