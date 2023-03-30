PALMDALE — The California News Publishers Association, California Black Media and Ethnic Media Services strongly oppose Assembly Bill 542, introduced last month by Assemblyman Juan Carrillo, D-Palmdale.
The bill would change how self-storage facility owners publish notices of upcoming lien sales on property stored within self-storage units.
Current law provides for enforcement of a lien by the sale of the stored property when an occupant is delinquent. These procedures require an advertisement of the sale to be published once per week for two consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the public notice district where the sale is to be held.
Or, if there is no newspaper of general circulation in the public notice district where the sale is to be held, the advertisement is to be posted at least 10 days before the sale, in at least six conspicuous places in the neighborhood of the proposed sale.
Carrillo’s bill, as amended, would instead require a single publication in a newspaper of general circulation in either the public notice district where the sale is to be held or in the county where the self-service storage facility is located, according to text of the bill.
It would also eliminate the exclusive print publication altogether by allowing a storage facility owner to post an advertisement for the sale on any publicly accessible Internet website that customarily conducts or advertises online auctions or sales.
The bill is headed for a floor vote soon. Antelope Valley Press publishers asked Carrillo to pull the bill.
Brenda Contreras, legislative director from Carrillo’s Sacramento office, wrote in an email that they have a meeting with the California News Publishers Association on the schedule in the coming days.
The Self-Storage Association brought the bill to Carrillo, she said.
“This bill modernizes a law that was originally written more than 40 years ago,” Contreras wrote Wednesday in an email response. “Today, the vast majority of Californians no longer receive their news and information from a print newspaper.”
The CNPA sent a letter dated March 6 to Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, and other members of the committee to express their strong opposition to the bill “because it would deny those without Internet access to notices that are legally required to inform the public of various issues.”
“Public notice newspaper advertising is an extension of journalism that protects the authenticity of and access public information,” the letter said. “Please do not disrupt this vital aspect of service to the people.”
The letter cited several key flaws in the proposed legislation including eliminating necessary transparency that prevents conflicts of interest.
“AB 542 contemplates reliance on niche websites as a resort for public information,” the letter said. “Information consumption in the state contradicts this belief. More than 10 million Californians rely on home-delivered print newspapers or their e-editions for news. The weekly circulation, unique web visitor counts and social media following of newspapers is a thousand-fold of websites that conducts or advertises online auctions or sales.”
In addition, changing the publication of an advertisement to once, instead of from once a week for two consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation, means most people won’t get notices at all.
Another flaw the publishers group cited is that AB 542 relies too heavily on broadband connectivity.
“BroadBandNow.com reports that 24.5% of the state’s population does not have access to low-priced broadband plan, the letter said.
The site further reports that 10% of households in the state are without any type of Internet access. This problem is particularly acute in rural areas of the state that depend on print publications for their news.
If an owner elects to satisfy the notice requirements by publishing an advertisement on an Internet website, those without Internet access won’t get notices at all.
AB 542 also does not live up to the independence standard envisioned by public notices, the letter said.
“Newspaper public notices constitute a forum that is independent of the government and self-storage facility owners,” the letter said. “A person who visits websites that customarily conducts or advertises online auctions or sales will not have any idea what to look for other than that information they are seeking. The state should not be a party to such potential limitations on freedom of information.”
(0) comments
