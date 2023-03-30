Palmdale City Council Juan Carrillo

JUAN CARRILLO

 

PALMDALE — The California News Publishers Association, California Black Media and Ethnic Media Services strongly oppose Assembly Bill 542, introduced last month by Assemblyman Juan Carrillo, D-Palmdale.

The bill would change how self-storage facility owners publish notices of upcoming lien sales on property stored within self-storage units.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.