Oppenheimer New Mexico Legacy

This is an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, in New Mexico, in 1945. A new film on J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life and his role in the development of the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project during World War II opens in theaters on Friday.

 Associated Press files

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — The movie about a man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb is expected to be a blockbuster, dramatic and full of suspense.

On the sidelines will be a community downwind from the testing site in the southern New Mexico desert, the impacts of which the US government never has fully acknowledged. The movie on the life of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the top-secret work of the Manhattan Project sheds no light on those residents’ pain.

