PALMDALE — While Palmdale has not escaped the nationwide problem of opioid addiction and the dangers of fentanyl, the problem is not as acute here as in some other areas, law enforcement officials reported, Wednesday, during a discussion at the City Council meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa requested the discussion to learn how extensive the problem is locally and if there is anything the city government can do to help.
“This is an epidemic that is nationwide,” Loa said. “This is really a devastating thing.”
Loa said he didn’t know what the city could do itself to counter the problems, but he suggested a public service campaign that could help people recognize the symptoms of opioid and other drug use.
Loa also expressed concern for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies who encounter fentanyl use in their duties, creating harm for not only the victims, but potentially also the deputies.
“Overdose deaths are a real issue, throughout the nation, and it’s in a real shocking manner,” Capt. Ron Shaffer, commander of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station said.
Locally, however, the problem is not quite as severe as is encountered in other areas of Los Angeles County, he said.
The Department’s Narcotics Bureau initiated a protocol, in March 2021, in which stations report any overdose death to the Bureau for follow-up investigation, Shaffer said.
Toxicology reports on a death take about six months, which delays some reporting.
Locally, last year, there were 14 overdose deaths investigated, including one due to oxycodone, one to a combination of prescription drugs, two ruled out as being caused by narcotics and three in which investigators are still awaiting the toxicology report, Shaffer said.
So far this year, 13 overdose deaths have been reported to the Narcotics Bureau for investigation. Of those, one was found to be due to fentanyl and eight are still pending toxicology results, he said.
“It is a big deal,” he said. “Parents basically need to be parents. They need to engage their kids.”
One proactive measure from the Sheriff’s Department is the drug drop-off program, held on the first Wednesday of each month, in which residents may leave expired and unused drugs, in order to prevent them from being used illegally by others.
Shaffer said the city can assist by helping to get the message to residents about the problem.
“It’s a constant battle to get that message out there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.