MARTINEZ, Calif. — The operators of a San Francisco Bay Area oil refinery have agreed to pay $27.5 million for violating a 2016 agreement to reduce air pollution at the facility, federal regulators announced Thursday.
Tesoro Refining and Marketing Co. of Los Angeles was penalized for violating a consent decree at its refinery in Martinez, the US Environmental Protection Agency and US Department of Justice said in a statement.
