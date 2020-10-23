PALMDALE — The America’s Job Center of California, 38510 Sierra Highway, will host an online recruitment event for seasonal general labor positions for a full-service order fulfillment company in Valencia.
All shifts are available. Pay is $15 an hour. The online event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Requirements include labor experience, ability to stand long hours and lift up to 50 pounds, have reliable transportation and be a committed worker.
Register to apply before Oct. 30 at https://warehouse_ii.eventbrite.com. Candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov. Priority for services will be given to all veterans.
For details, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org or call 661-405-8739.
