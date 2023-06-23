WASHINGTON — One year ago, Democrats suffered one of the most stinging political defeats in recent history as the Supreme Court, which had been methodically stocked with conservative appointees, eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.
Unbowed on Saturday’s anniversary, however, it’s the White House, not Republicans, calling the most attention to the issue with a cascade of events designed to tap into simmering rage from the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“I don’t think people are tired,” Jennifer Klein, the White House point person on gender policy, said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think people might be mad. I think there’s a lot of fear out there. But I feel like that turns into power.”
First lady Jill Biden met this week with women who were denied abortions even though their health was at risk. Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in an hourlong televised special in Dallas and will travel to North Carolina on Saturday for a speech.
The capstone of the effort comes on Friday, when President Joe Biden will appear at a rally with abortion rights groups in Washington. The first lady, the vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will also be there, a rare joint appearance by all four.
It’s an inauspicious anniversary for the White House to highlight. The high court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opened the door for a wave of abortion restrictions across the country, and the limits are also affecting how women get medical care for miscarriages and pregnancies.
More constraints could be on the horizon as conservatives seek to limit access to mifepristone, a commonly used abortion pill, in a separate legal case.
But while Republicans have struggled to find their political footing on the issue, Democrats recognize that the loss of abortion rights helped them forestall greater defeats in last year’s midterm elections and that the issue could prove just as potent as Biden runs for reelection next year.
“People keep thinking and hypothesizing that the issue is going to diminish in its power. Well, not really,” said Celinda Lake, a pollster who has worked with the president.
“Twenty years from now, we may point to this as a realigning moment,” she said.
Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, draws the opposite conclusion from the midterms.
“We had a poor showing, in my opinion, because Republican leadership took on the ostrich strategy,” Dannenfelser said.
