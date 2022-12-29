Winter Weather

Three right lanes of traffic on westbound Interstate 580 in Oakland are blocked, Tuesday, while crews try to clear the roadway of major flooding.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — Dense fog plagued California’s Central Valley early Wednesday as one winter storm left the state and another lined up to enter.

The new storm was expected to move through Northern California, late Wednesday and overnight, followed by multiple rounds of precipitation through the rest of the week and into next week, the National Weather Service said.

