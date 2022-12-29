SACRAMENTO — Dense fog plagued California’s Central Valley early Wednesday as one winter storm left the state and another lined up to enter.
The new storm was expected to move through Northern California, late Wednesday and overnight, followed by multiple rounds of precipitation through the rest of the week and into next week, the National Weather Service said.
The week’s first storm arrived, late Monday, with howling winds, driving snow and drenching rains as it spread south.
By early Wednesday the trailing edge of that storm had largely slipped out of Southern California, where the next big storm was predicted to hit on Saturday.
State Department of Water Resources data show that drought-stricken California’s mountain snowpack, a third of the state’s water supply, is off to a good start. But experts remain cautious. Last winter had a similar start and then turned extraordinarily dry from January through March.
