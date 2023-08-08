LITTLEROCK —  Only five jurisdictions in Los Angeles County are scheduled for an election on Nov. 7; however, it is possible only one seat will be contested.

Littlerock Creek and Kinneloa irrigation districts, Point Dume Community Services District and the Miraleste and Ridgecrest Ranchos recreation and park districts have a combined total of 12 seats up for election. Friday is the deadline for incumbents to file nomination papers to declare their candidacy.

