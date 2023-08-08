LITTLEROCK — Only five jurisdictions in Los Angeles County are scheduled for an election on Nov. 7; however, it is possible only one seat will be contested.
Littlerock Creek and Kinneloa irrigation districts, Point Dume Community Services District and the Miraleste and Ridgecrest Ranchos recreation and park districts have a combined total of 12 seats up for election. Friday is the deadline for incumbents to file nomination papers to declare their candidacy.
As of Monday, Littlerock Creek incumbents Leo Thibault and Tim Clark have yet to file their nomination papers, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office. Neither has any potential challenger. If Thibault and Clark do not file by 5 p.m. Friday, the filing period will be extended five days, to 5 p.m. Aug. 16, for non-incumbents only.
Littlerock Creek Irrigation District has not held an election since at least 2005, according to Antelope Valley Press records. The incumbents have typically retained their seats without their names appearing on the ballot due to a lack of candidates.
It is possible only one of the five boards will have an election this November. As of Monday, no one has pulled or filed candidate papers for the two seats up for election on the Point Dume Community Services District. Both incumbents on the Kinneola Irrigation District Board of Directors filed candidate nomination papers on Friday. Two candidates for the third seat, which is vacant, pulled or filed nomination papers.
The Miraleste Recreation and Park District Board of Directors has three seats up for election and no candidates as of Monday, according to the county. Only two challengers filed nomination papers for the two seats on the Ridgecrest Ranchos Recreation and Park District Board of Directors.
The paucity of political contests for Nov. 7 can most likely be blamed on Senate Bill 415. The 2015 state law, also known as the California Voter Participation Rights Act, required school districts, cities, water boards and other jurisdictions that had “off-schedule” elections — where voter turnout has been at least 25% below the average turnout in the last four statewide general elections — to consolidate their elections with a statewide primary or general election in even-numbered years.
Off-schedule elections are those held on a date that does not coincide with the statewide direct primary in March or June or the general election in November of even-numbered years. The law required that the change be made by Jan. 1, 2018, or that the district or city have a plan in place to have regular elections in June or November of even years. Local citizens could sue a jurisdiction to force the change if no change to the election cycle has been made by 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.