PALMDALE — One person had to be rescued Sunday following a two-vehicle crash.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station alerted firefighters of the collision at East Avenue S and 51st Street East at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
One car hit a pole, trapping the occupant, according to LA County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
Witnesses said the crash was so severe it cased the pole to split in half.
It took until 12:10 a.m. for the injured person to be safely removed from the vehicle, authorities said.
Crews called for a helicopter, which airlifted the patient to a local hospital, Pittman said.
No information was available on the person’s condition. It was unclear whether the other driver was injured.
