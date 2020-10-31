PALMDALE — A person suffering from minor smoke inhalation was rushed to an area hospital Friday from an attached garage fire to a home.
That person’s condition was not immediately known, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
Firefighters dispatched at 12:56 p.m. to 37837 Noble Court had the fire out at 1:07 p.m.
“Units contained the fire to the garage with minor damage to the structure,” according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
