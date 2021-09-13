LLANO — One person was killed Sunday in a crash that caused the victim to be ejected from a vehicle.
The crash took place on Angeles Crest Highway at Flume Canyon Drive at about 2:05 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The person died at the scene.
The victim’s age and gender were not immediately reported. The person’s name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No other injuries were reported.
