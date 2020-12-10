PEARBLOSSOM — One man is dead and one, along with a woman, suffered injuries in a traffic collision Tuesday night.
Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station responded to a call regarding a traffic collision at 9:47 p.m., on Pearblossom Highway, at the intersection of Cheseboro Road in Palmdale.
When they arrived, they learned a white male adult was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey northbound on Cheseboro Road. Meanwhile, a Hispanic adult female was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram Laramie and was eastbound on Pearblossom Highway.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Journey failed to stop at a posted stop sign on Cheseboro Road. As a result, the Laramie collided with the driver’s side of the vehicle.
The Journey driver and his adult male passenger were treated, on scene, for injuries, then transported by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, to a local hospital. The driver later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the Laramie sustained minor injuries.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision and deputies are currently investigating the incident.
Palmdale Station Traffic Investigator Det. Sherman responded to the scene and Pearblossom Highway was closed between Avenue T and 60th Street East, while the collision was being investigated. It was completed at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday.
