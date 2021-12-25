LOS ANGELES — One person was killed and three others were injured in a collision on a Southern California freeway, Friday morning, that involved two big rigs and at least seven other vehicles near Dodger Stadium, authorities said.
Three people were taken to the hospital, including an 11-year-old girl, following the Christmas Eve crash in Los Angeles, around 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Multiple lanes of Interstate 5, which is also known as the Golden State Freeway, were closed.
One of the three people taken to the hospital had to be extricated by firefighters. Three others involved in the crash declined to be taken to the hospital.
