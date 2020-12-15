LANCASTER — One person is dead, following a single-vehicle incident in a field north of Avenue U.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., Sunday, a resident of La Quinta, Calif., was operating a 2016 Polaris RZR and traveling northbound in an unimproved dirt field east of 233rd Street East and north of Avenue U. The driver turned sharply to the left, causing the RZR to overturn in the dirt field.
The RZR came to rest on its right side. The driver suffered major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where they later died.
Drugs and alcohol are suspected to have been a factor in this incident. The person’s next of kin has been notified.
“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley,” a California Highway Patrol news release said. “This is the 40th person killed so far this year in the CHP Antelope Valley jurisdiction (SR-14 and unincorporated Los Angeles County). You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing your seatbelt.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer A. Diaz, ID 21640, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office, 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.