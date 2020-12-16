TWIN OAKS — A shooting on Saturday left one person dead, following an alleged physical altercation.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence at 6:11 p.m., in the 14500 block of Caliente Creek Road, in response to a reported shooting.
When they arrived, the adults at the residence were rendering aid and performing CPR on the shooting victim, who had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived on scene and began performing life-saving measures, however, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. All of the individuals at the residence when the shooting occurred remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The person identified as being involved in a physical altercation leading up to the shooting, was interviewed and detained by detectives.
Based on the investigation, interviews with the subject involved in the shooting and witnesses who saw what happened, the subject was detained, then released, pending further investigation.
The investigation will be sent to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for review. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification by the Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
