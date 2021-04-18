FRESNO — Authorities were searching Saturday for two farm workers who opened fire at a Fresno County vineyard, killing one man and wounding two others.
The victims and suspects were pruning grape vines at a vineyard northwest of Huron Friday morning when an argument broke out among the workers and two men fired gunshots, Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.
The suspects fled in a car, he said.
An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, Botti said, while two others were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspects’ motives were under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.