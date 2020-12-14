LLANO — One man was killed and a second man was critically injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area of Antelope Valley, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place near 233rd Street East, just north of Avenue U, at about 3:30 a.m., the CHP reported.
The 19-year-old driver of a 2016 Polaris Razor, who was from La Quinta, was heading north on a dirt field east of 233rd Street East when he turned his vehicle sharply to the left causing the vehicle to overturn, the CHP reported.
The vehicle came to rest on its right side in the dirt field. The driver suffered major injuries and died at the scene, the CHP reported. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
A second man, 35-year-old Aaron Iribe of Oakland, suffered major injuries and was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, the CHP said.
The CHP said drugs and/or alcohol factored into the fatal crash.
Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call CHP Officer A Diaz at 661-948-8541.
