MALIBU — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after fire ripped through a home in Malibu Sunday morning and then spread to nearby brush, authorities said.
Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. and took about two hours to douse the blaze, which grew to 4 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The identity of the person who was killed was not immediately released, and the two people injured were hospitalized in unknown condition, ABC 7 TV reported. The death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.
The flames were pushed downhill by winds and briefly threatened structures near Pacific Coast Highway, fire officials said.
Dry, windy weather has raised the risk of wildfires across much of Southern California.
