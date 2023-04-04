LOS ANGELES — One person was killed and three others were injured in Hollywood early Monday when a Tesla Model X crashed and burned on Sunset Boulevard, police said.

The sedan veered off the road around 2:30 a.m., struck a lamp post and a tree and then caught fire, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a social media post.

