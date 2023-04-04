LOS ANGELES — One person was killed and three others were injured in Hollywood early Monday when a Tesla Model X crashed and burned on Sunset Boulevard, police said.
The sedan veered off the road around 2:30 a.m., struck a lamp post and a tree and then caught fire, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a social media post.
The driver was picked up by a vehicle that was believed to be following the Tesla and he was later found at a hospital in critical condition, the department said.
A woman who was in the front passenger seat died at the scene. Two other women in the back seat were transported to the hospital by firefighters. One was in critical condition and the other was stable.
No identities were immediately released.
