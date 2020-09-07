LONDON — British police were hunting a male suspect on Sunday after one man was killed and seven people injured in late-night stabbings in a busy nightlife district in the central English city of Birmingham.
Police said the victims seemed to have been chosen at random in attacks that took place over a two-hour period.
Chief Superintendent Steve Graham of West Midlands Police said detectives were still investigating the motive but “there is absolutely no suggestion at all that this is terror-related.”
West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing shortly after midnight. That was soon followed by reports of other stabbings across the city center. Graham said two of the seven injured people, a man and a woman, were in critical condition in hospitals. Five others received “relatively minor” injuries.
One of the stabbing sites is in the city’s Gay Village, but Graham said there was no suggestion the crime was “motivated by hate.” He also said it did not appear to be gang-related.
Bar owner Savvas Sfrantziz said he saw an attacker stab a woman in the neck, then walk calmly away. He said another man, covered in blood, was lying in the road nearby, shouting that he had been stabbed.
“It looked very random, the way he did it, because it happened within seconds,” Sfrantziz told Sky News.
