LANCASTER — A person died, Friday, when a vehicle went off the side of the Antelope Valley Freeway.
The solo vehicle crash was reported about 3 p.m., on the northbound side of the freeway, just north of West Avenue L, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP reported the vehicle came to a stop near a car dealership north of Avenue L. KTLA5 reported the car struck a parked truck before landing on its side in the parking lot of a Chevrolet dealership. The CHP could not immediately confirm the details.
The driver, whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
