FRESNO — An 18-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting outside a bowling alley in Fresno, police said, Saturday.
Gunfire erupted, Friday night, after a fight between two groups of people inside Bowlero spilled out to the parking lot, police Lt. Bill Dooley said,
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds and people scrambling to leave the parking lot, he said.
The victim was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released and the suspect has not been identified.
“This is an isolated incident and it took place fortunately outside of the business,” Dooley said. “Because of the amount of witnesses and the amount of surveillance video, our detectives have an awful lot to go through to identify who was involved.”
