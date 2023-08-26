PALMDALE — One person was killed Friday when they crashed into a freeway bridge column on Sierra Highway.
The collision occurred at 3:29 a.m. at the exchange of the Angeles Forest Highway and Sierra Highway near the Angeles National Forest. Upon their arrival, California Highway Patrol officers found the driver inside the vehicle, CHP Officer Moises Marroquin told City News Service.
