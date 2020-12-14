LLANO — One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash Sunday morning involving two all-terrain vehicles in Llano, where approximately 1,000 people were in attendance to watch a clandestine off-roading event, authorities said.
The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m. in the area of Largo Vista Road and Pearblossom Highway, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Paramedics dispatched to the crash scene rushed one person to an area hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which added that at least 1,000 people were attendance “in the middle of the desert.”
It was unclear if the fatally injured victim died at the scene or at a hospital.
A dispatcher for the county fire department also said that there was a stage set up at the crash scene.
A watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station said the crash investigation was being handled by the CHP. The CHP could not confirm the attendance numbers or the presence of a stage.
Large gatherings are prohibited in Los Angeles County and all of Southern California due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
