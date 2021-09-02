PALMDALE — One person was killed and one person injured, Tuesday, in a three-vehicle collision on Columbia Way (Avenue M) east of 30th Street West, which is within the incorporated area of the city.
At approximately 11:11 a.m., a 1998 Chevy Suburban eastbound in the right lane of Columbia Way veered into the left eastbound lane, colliding with a 2013 Ford Fiesta, according to a report from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station
Both vehicles veered into the westbound lanes of Columbia Way and were struck by a big rig transporting two trailers of hay.
The driver of the Chevy was pronounced deceased on scene, and the driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.